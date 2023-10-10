Grove Bank & Trust Sells 469 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gartner were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $361.00.

NYSE IT traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $356.57. The stock had a trading volume of 137,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,928. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.08 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

