Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.15. 1,301,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,753. The company has a market capitalization of $184.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.87. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $233.93 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

