G&S Capital LLC Has $298,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

VRTX stock opened at $355.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,795 shares of company stock worth $11,931,460. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

