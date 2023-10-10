G&S Capital LLC Invests $268,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 729,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 62,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,010,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 596,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

