G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULST. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504,424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 714,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 425,009 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 711,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after acquiring an additional 236,662 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 882.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 640,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 575,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,182,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $40.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.