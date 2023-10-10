GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 27.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in GSK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in GSK by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,533.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.