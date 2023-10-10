Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.64.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after purchasing an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356,153 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.5% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,944,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.0 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.33. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.