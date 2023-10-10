Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises 2.9% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GWRE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 115,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 1.17. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $95.88.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.