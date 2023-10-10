Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $12.65. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 3,620 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HHRS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hammerhead Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HHRS

Hammerhead Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,560,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hammerhead Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.