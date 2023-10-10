HBC Financial Services PLLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average is $155.15. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.37 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $420.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

