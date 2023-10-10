HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $80,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

