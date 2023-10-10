HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases Shares of 1,700 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after buying an additional 618,478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,414,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,879,000 after acquiring an additional 491,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

