Head to Head Survey: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) versus Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Akso Health Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akso Health Group and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Flywire 0 1 10 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Flywire has a consensus price target of $36.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.60%. Given Flywire’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

This table compares Akso Health Group and Flywire’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $13.18 million 3.02 -$1.36 million N/A N/A Flywire $289.38 million 11.33 -$39.35 million ($0.23) -127.08

Akso Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flywire.

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A Flywire -7.45% -5.35% -4.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Flywire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flywire beats Akso Health Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.