Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.98. 23,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,498. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

