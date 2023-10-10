Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $164.90 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $164.90 million and approximately $16,486.53 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.51 or 0.00016461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.52933178 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $22,433.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

