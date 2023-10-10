Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) & Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Critical Review

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) and Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hilton Grand Vacations and Crown Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 0 2 4 0 2.67 Crown Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus target price of $61.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.47%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than Crown Resorts.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $3.84 billion 1.11 $352.00 million $3.26 11.90 Crown Resorts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Crown Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hilton Grand Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Crown Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Crown Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations 9.41% 21.20% 5.54% Crown Resorts N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Crown Resorts on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans. Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages and operates the clubs and timeshare properties, which offers exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services, as well as engages in the rental of inventory made available due to ownership exchanges through its club programs, and provides ancillary services including food and beverage, retail and spa at timeshare properties. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets. The company's Crown Perth resort includes the Crown Towers Perth hotel with 500 guest rooms; the Crown Metropol Perth hotel comprising 397 guest rooms; the Crown Promenade Perth hotel with 291 guest rooms; 2,500 gaming machines and 350 gaming tables; a 1,500-seat Crown Ballroom and 2,300-seat Crown Theatre; convention facilities; and restaurants and bars, and a resort. It also owns and operates the Crown Aspinalls, a casino in London; and engages in wagering and online social gaming activities. The company was formerly known as Crown Limited and changed its name to Crown Resorts Limited in October 2013. Crown Resorts Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Southbank, Australia.

