Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,957,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,409,000 after purchasing an additional 154,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after buying an additional 252,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,794,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,953,000 after buying an additional 521,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,326,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 618,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,445,000 after acquiring an additional 196,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. 203,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.07 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.