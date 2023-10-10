HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading Up 8.3%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 141,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 177,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

HPQ Silicon Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

