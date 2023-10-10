HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $488.08 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $508.97 and a 200 day moving average of $491.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $24,830,466 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.