Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

