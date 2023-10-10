Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) is Leeward Investments LLC MA’s 7th Largest Position

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the period. Huron Consulting Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 2.00% of Huron Consulting Group worth $32,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 514.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 98,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 82,130 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $208,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,004. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

