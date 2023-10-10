Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Gap Up to $104.46

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.46, but opened at $111.94. Hyatt Hotels shares last traded at $110.22, with a volume of 550,431 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.75.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

