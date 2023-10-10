IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $759,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 404,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,454,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 175,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 55,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

