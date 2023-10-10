Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 174,788 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 167,106 shares.The stock last traded at $29.95 and had previously closed at $29.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Ichor Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $873.43 million, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,552 shares of company stock worth $3,478,017. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after buying an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after buying an additional 117,045 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 25.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also

