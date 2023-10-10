IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lessened its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. IDT accounts for approximately 11.4% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned 2.21% of IDT worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,211,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,698,000 after buying an additional 129,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in IDT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 158,521 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,236,000. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 233,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of IDT stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,900. The firm has a market cap of $697.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

