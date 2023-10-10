Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.73.

NYSE ITW opened at $234.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.77. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.46 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

