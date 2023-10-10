Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $137.79 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $127.37 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

