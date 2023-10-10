Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INFY

Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Infosys by 73.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,312,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,366,000 after buying an additional 2,252,695 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Infosys by 55.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 420,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.