Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

