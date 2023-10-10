Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,919 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 1.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,106 shares in the last quarter.

PDEC opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

