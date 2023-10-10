Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 109.1% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 46,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.6 %

PMAR opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $423.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.