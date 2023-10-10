Insider Buying: Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) CEO Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,456,216 shares in the company, valued at $39,496,118.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Erasca Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Erasca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
