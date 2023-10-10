Insider Buying: Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) CEO Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERASGet Free Report) CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,456,216 shares in the company, valued at $39,496,118.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Erasca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERASGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Erasca by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 1,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

