Insider Buying: Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Insider Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT – Get Free Report) insider Dixie Marshall acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$470,000.00 ($301,282.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 20.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

