Insider Buying: Marquee Resources Limited (ASX:MQR) Insider Purchases 592,921 Shares of Stock

Marquee Resources Limited (ASX:MQRGet Free Report) insider Charles Thomas bought 592,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,008.87 ($10,262.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Marquee Resources Limited is involved in the mineral exploration activities in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the Clayton Valley lithium project located in Nevada, the United States; the Redlings REE project located in Western Australia; and the Mt Clement project located in Western Australia.

