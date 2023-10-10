Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Insider Sells 630 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $25,067.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.97. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 78.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 43.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

