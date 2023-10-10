Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CARTGet Free Report) rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $26.94. Approximately 1,954,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,778,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CART shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at $189,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810 over the last quarter.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

