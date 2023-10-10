Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $141.28

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $141.28 and last traded at $144.47, with a volume of 256547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

Insulet Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Insulet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

