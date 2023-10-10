International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $201,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $143.25. 662,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,211. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

