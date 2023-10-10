Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $534.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.36. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

