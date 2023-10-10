Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,621 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 545,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

