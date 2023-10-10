Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Position Increased by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 703,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 199,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 127.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares in the last quarter.

PCY traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 262,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $20.31.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

