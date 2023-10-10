Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 634,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Invesco makes up approximately 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 265,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

