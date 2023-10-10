Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 211,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,288. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

