Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ worth $136,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $366.91 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.54.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

