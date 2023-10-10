Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,299,000 after buying an additional 1,044,818 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,382,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,404,270. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.54. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

