Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 10th (AAN, ACGL, ADNT, AER, AFM, AGGZF, AIG, ALGM, ALNY, AMBP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 10th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.10) to GBX 420 ($5.14). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$73.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $68.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $34.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $234.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $266.00 to $233.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $252.00 to $210.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $120.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $164.00 to $157.00.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $109.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $143.00 to $141.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $138.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $130.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $111.00 to $122.00.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $33.93 to $36.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $110.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $8.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $142.00 to $136.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $28.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $27.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $72.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target trimmed by CL King from $44.00 to $40.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $26.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $6.50 to $4.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $781.00 to $754.00.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $49.00 to $52.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $114.00 to $121.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $43.00.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $22.00.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $66.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $52.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $106.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $285.00 to $305.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $111.00 to $98.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $108.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $59.00 to $45.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $6.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $247.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $22.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $65.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $72.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $42.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $89.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $115.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $54.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $175.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $155.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $152.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $100.00.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $78.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $198.00 to $185.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $68.00 to $58.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $210.00.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $28.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $122.00 to $98.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $28.18 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$51.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $43.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $126.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $450.00 to $440.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $28.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00.

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$35.00.

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$56.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $38.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $35.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $250.00 to $229.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $74.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $27.70 to $25.30. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $26.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $176.00 to $169.00.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $147.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $50.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $24.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $145.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $45.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $251.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $277.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $282.00 to $284.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $90.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $58.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $308.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $136.00 to $130.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $90.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $77.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $67.00.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $62.00.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $19.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $112.00 to $127.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $49.00 to $42.00.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,100 ($62.42) to GBX 4,800 ($58.75).

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $128.00 to $118.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $287.00 to $270.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $49.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $11.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $70.00.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $37.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $82.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$53.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $510.00 to $600.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $31.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $34.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $65.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £115 ($140.76) to £111 ($135.86). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$96.00 to C$105.00.

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.60 to C$2.40.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$17.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $68.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $110.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $28.00.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $255.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $290.00 to $266.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $175.00.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $21.00 to $9.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $6.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $540.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $1.90 to $2.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $31.00.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $334.00 to $298.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $47.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $57.00 to $56.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $47.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $48.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $43.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $49.00 to $40.00.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $402.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$212.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $94.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $98.00 to $85.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 635 ($7.77) to GBX 645 ($7.89). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $33.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $38.00.

