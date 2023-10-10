Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 10th (AAN, ACGL, ADNT, AER, AFM, AGGZF, AIG, ALGM, ALNY, AMBP)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 10th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.10) to GBX 420 ($5.14). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$73.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $68.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $34.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $234.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $266.00 to $233.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $252.00 to $210.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $120.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $164.00 to $157.00.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $109.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $143.00 to $141.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $138.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $130.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $111.00 to $122.00.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $33.93 to $36.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $110.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $8.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $142.00 to $136.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $28.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $27.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $72.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target trimmed by CL King from $44.00 to $40.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $26.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $6.50 to $4.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $781.00 to $754.00.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $49.00 to $52.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $114.00 to $121.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $43.00.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $22.00.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $66.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $52.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $106.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $285.00 to $305.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $111.00 to $98.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $108.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $59.00 to $45.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $6.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $247.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $22.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $65.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $72.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $42.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $89.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $115.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $54.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $175.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $155.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $152.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $100.00.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $78.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $198.00 to $185.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $68.00 to $58.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $210.00.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $28.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $122.00 to $98.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $28.18 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$51.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $43.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $126.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $450.00 to $440.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $28.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00.

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$35.00.

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$56.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $38.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $35.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $250.00 to $229.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $74.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $27.70 to $25.30. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $26.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $176.00 to $169.00.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $147.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $50.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $24.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $145.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $45.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $251.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $277.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $282.00 to $284.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $90.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $58.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $308.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $136.00 to $130.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $90.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $77.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $67.00.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $62.00.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $19.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $112.00 to $127.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $49.00 to $42.00.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,100 ($62.42) to GBX 4,800 ($58.75).

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $128.00 to $118.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $287.00 to $270.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $49.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $11.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $70.00.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $37.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $82.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$53.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $510.00 to $600.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $31.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $34.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $65.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £115 ($140.76) to £111 ($135.86). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$96.00 to C$105.00.

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.60 to C$2.40.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$17.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $68.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $110.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $28.00.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $255.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $290.00 to $266.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $175.00.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $21.00 to $9.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $6.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $540.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $1.90 to $2.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $31.00.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $334.00 to $298.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $47.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $57.00 to $56.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $47.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $48.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $43.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $49.00 to $40.00.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $402.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$212.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $94.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $98.00 to $85.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 635 ($7.77) to GBX 645 ($7.89). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $33.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $38.00.

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.