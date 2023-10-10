Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 10th (ACI, AMZN, APLD, AQN, AQST, BABA, BKD, BKS, CARR, CGS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 10th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.25 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on the stock.

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Castings (LON:CGS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($6.73) price target on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $153.00 price target on the stock.

EnSilica (LON:ENSI) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 9,920 ($121.42) price target on the stock.

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.46) target price on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

