Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 10th (ACI, AMZN, APLD, AQN, AQST, BABA, BKD, BKS, CARR, CGS)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 10th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.25 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on the stock.

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Castings (LON:CGS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($6.73) price target on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $153.00 price target on the stock.

EnSilica (LON:ENSI) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 9,920 ($121.42) price target on the stock.

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.46) target price on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.