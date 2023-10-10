Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.10. The stock had a trading volume of 599,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

