Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.08. The stock had a trading volume of 496,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.73. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.