Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Moderna by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 149,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 99,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total transaction of $1,887,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,082,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,962,714.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,962,714.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at $182,734,213.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,054 shares of company stock valued at $24,274,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.52.

View Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $104.77. 1,112,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.97. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.